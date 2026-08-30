Lions Cutting WR Greg Dortch

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are cutting WR Greg Dortch after signing him this past March.

Dortch, 27, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams, and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons. Dortch agreed to a one-year, restricted deal with the Cardinals during the offseason.

In 2025, Dortch appeared in 12 games and caught 29 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.