Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Carted Off With Right Knee Injury

Update:

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that there’s optimism that Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s knee injury is not serious.

The Lions plan to conduct more tests on his knee, but a source tells Pelissero: “He’s fine.”

According to Tim Twentyman, Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off of the field on Monday with a non-contact right knee injury, adding that many players were visibly upset with the team captains comforting him.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and eight pass defenses.

We will have more news on Gardner-Johnson as it becomes available.