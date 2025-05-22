Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Says He’s Fully Cleared For Football Activities

By
Tony Camino
-

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson had his season cut short in 2024 after suffering a fractured left tibia. 

Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson was asked what the next hurdle is in his ability to get back to doing everything and responded, “I’m fully cleared.”

It appears Hutchinson will be a full-go next week when OTAs run starting on May 28th and for the rest of the Lions’ offseason workouts. 

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He entering the final year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply