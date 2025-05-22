Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Says He’s Fully Cleared For Football Activities

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson had his season cut short in 2024 after suffering a fractured left tibia.

Hutchinson was asked what the next hurdle is in his ability to get back to doing everything and responded, “I’m fully cleared.”

It appears Hutchinson will be a full-go next week when OTAs run starting on May 28th and for the rest of the Lions’ offseason workouts.

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He entering the final year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.