Lions DE John Cominsky Announces Retirement

Per Eric Woodyard, Lions DE John Cominsky has announced his retirement on social media.

Cominsky missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn MCL in July.

Cominsky, 29, hails from Barberton, Ohio, and is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Charleston. He was wrapping up his four-year, $3 million rookie contract when he was let go by the Falcons and claimed by the Lions.

He then signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Lions when testing the free-agent market for the first time.

For his career, Cominsky appeared in 57 games over five seasons and recorded 107 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.