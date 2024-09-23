Lions DE Marcus Davenport Suffered Potentially Season-Ending Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions fear DE Marcus Davenport could be lost for the season with a serious elbow injury.

Davenport was unable to return after going down in Sunday’s win against the Cardinals and Rapoport says he’s getting more evaluation.

Davenport, 28, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve back in October after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Davenport has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles and 0.5 sacks.