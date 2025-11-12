Lions Designate CB D.J. Reed & DE Marcus Davenport To Return

The Lions have designated both CB D.J. Reed and DE Marcus Davenport to return from injured reserve and both were practicing Wednesday, per Colton Pouncy.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

It’s a good sign for the Lions to be getting two starters back healthy after dealing with a ton of injuries on defense this year.

Reed, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Kansas State by the 49ers in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,771,371 rookie contract and made a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

The 49ers waived him with a non-football injury designation in 2020, and the Seahawks later claimed him off waivers.

The Jets signed Reed to a three-year, $33 million deal back in March of 2022. Detroit signed him to a three-year, $48 million contract in March.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in four games for the Lions and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, four pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.

Davenport, 29, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season which paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed.

Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the Vikings signed him to a one-year, $13 million deal. They wound up placing him on injured reserve in October 2023 after just four games.

The Lions signed Davenport to a one-year, $6.5 million deal worth up to $10.5 million last year but he suffered a significant elbow injury after two games.

In 2025, Davenport has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded five total tackles and one sack.