Lions Designate DE Julian Okwara To Return From IR

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions have designated DE Julian Okwara to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Okwara to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Okwara, 25, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract, which included a $1,143,136 signing bonus.

In 2022, Okwara appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 17 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.