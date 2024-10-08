Lions Designate OL Christian Mahogany To Return

Per Justin Rogers, the Lions are designating rookie OL Christian Mahogany to return from the non-football injury list.

Mahogany, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Boston College in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021 and First-team All-ACC in 2023.

Mahogany signed a four-year, $4,158,388 rookie contract with the Lions, including a $138,388 signing bonus and $138,388 guaranteed. After being selected by Detroit he began the season on the NFI list.

During his three years at Boston College, Mahogany appeared in 34 games. He has yet to appear in an NFL game for Detroit.