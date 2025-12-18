Lions Designate OT Giovanni Manu To Return

The Lions designated OT Giovanni Manu to return from injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Manu, 24, was born in Tonga but moved to British Columbia, Canada. He was a two-time second-team All-Canadian selection in his four years at the University of British Columbia.

The Lions traded up to select Manu with the No. 126 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,424,267 rookie contract that included a $725,656 signing bonus.

In 2025, Manu has appeared in four games for the Lions with one start.