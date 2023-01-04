Lions Designated CB Chase Lucas To Return

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Detroit Lions designated seventh-round CB Chase Lucas to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Lucas to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Lucas, 25, was named to the USA Today All-Freshman team and the All-Pac-12 Second team during his career at Arizona State. He was drafted in the seventh round by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

In 2022, Lucas appeared in six games for the Lions and recorded two tackles.

During his five-year college career, Lucas appeared in 51 games and recorded 223 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.