Lions Designating Two To Return From IR

The Lions announced they are designating CB Emmanuel Moseley and S Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Neither has played yet this season.

Moseley, 28, wound up signing on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers re-signed Moseley to their practice squad after he cleared waivers a day later. The team promoted him to their active roster later in the season and brought him back on an exclusive rights deal.

Moseley later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with the 49ers in 2021. The Lions added him on a one-year, $6 million contract before the 2023 season and again on a one-year, $2.9 million deal this offseason.

In 2023, Moseley appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record a statistic.