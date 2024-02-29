Lions Discussing Extension With WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are having extension talks with WR Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s representation while at the NFL Combine.

Birkett mentions that no deal is currently imminent for St. Brown but Detroit is showing intent to retain key players.

St. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is in line for a contract that will make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. It’s no surprise after the receiver earned first-team All-Pro honors last season and was elected to the Pro Bowl the last two years.

St. Brown, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4,265,252 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $3,366,000 in 2024.

In 2023, St. Brown appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 119 receptions for 1,515 yards (12.7 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.