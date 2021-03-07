Lions Discussing Trades With Teams For Backup QB Chase Daniel

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Lions have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their backup QB Chase Daniel.

Schefter explains that Daniel is considered by teams around the league to be an ideal mentor for young quarterbacks.

Daniel, 34, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2010. He spent three years in New Orleans before signing on with the Chiefs in 2013.

After three years in Kansas City, Daniels signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016. However, the Eagles released Daniel a year later and he eventually returned tot he Saints.

The Bears signed Daniel to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million in 2018 and he later joined the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million last year.

In 2020, Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions and completed 29 of 43 pass attempts (67.4 percent) for 264 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.