Lions DL Josh Paschal’s Return Window Closes, Out For Rest Of Season

Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network notes that Lions DL Josh Paschal‘s designation window has closed without him being activated from injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

Detroit designated him to return on November 5, but three weeks have gone by without his activation.

Paschal, 25, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2021 after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that includes a $2,805,926 signing bonus.

In 2024, Paschal appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.