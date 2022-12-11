Lions Don’t View Jared Goff As Bridge QB

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions do not view Jared Goff as a bridge quarterback and instead believe he’s their starting quarterback moving forward.

The thought was that Goff would serve as the team’s quarterback until they were in position to add a young quarterback in the draft, but Goff has been far better than most expected and Rapoport says the plan is for him to “be in Detroit for the future.”

“Here’s the one consistent is, man, just make the right decisions, take care of the football, and he’s done that,” Lions HC Dan Campbell said last week. “And that’s five weeks going now and that’s a big part of the reason why we’re winning. He’s making very smart decisions and we were going to put a lot on him (Sunday) with his arm. This was going to be a big — put it in the air, we just felt like that was the way to attack this team. And he did that and then some.”

Goff has two years remaining on his current contract worth $52.3 million, which is actually pretty affordable based on the current market price.

Goff, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2022, Goff has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 3,022 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 42 yards.