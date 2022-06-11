Lions DT John Penisini Retiring At Age 25

Lions DT John Penisini has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 25.

“I have made the decision to retire from football,” Penisini wrote on his Instagram. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”

Penisini, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah back in 2020. He was a two-time Second Team All-PAC 12 during his time in college.

Over the course of his two-year career, Penisini appeared in 32 games for the Lions, starting in 12 of them at defensive tackle. He recorded 49 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.

We wish Penisini the best in his retirement from the NFL.