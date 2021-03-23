Lions DT Nick Williams Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Dave Birkett, Lions DT Nick Williams has agreed to a pay cut to stay in Detroit.

Birkett elaborates, saying Williams agreed to reduce his base salary from $4.1 million to $1.25 million. He also dropped his per-game roster bonus from $400,000 to $250,000.

He received $500,000 to sign, giving him some guarantees and pushing his total compensation to a max of $2 million in 2021.

Williams, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He spent over three years with the Chiefs and had a brief stint with the Dolphins before signing on with the Bears in 2018.

Chicago elected to cut Williams loose coming out of the preseason before re-signing him soon after. After playing out his deal with Chicago, Williams signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Lions in 2020.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 66 interior defensive lineman out of 125 qualifying players.