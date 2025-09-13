Lions Elevate LB Monty Rice To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions officially elevated LB Monty Rice to their active roster on Saturday for Week 2.

Lions have elevated LB Monty Rice from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. pic.twitter.com/xYw3VNZ4jI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 13, 2025

Rice, 26, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Rice signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was in the third year of the deal when the Titans waived him. New Orleans claimed him off waivers in December 2023 and he was a part of their final cuts in training camp this year.

The Lions signed Rice to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Rice appeared in three games for the Patriots and recorded a tackle.