Lions Elevate TE Garrett Griffin & S Brady Breeze

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve elevated S Brady Breeze and TE Garrett Griffin to their active roster for Week 16.

Griffin, 28, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Air Force back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason his rookie year and re-signed to New Orleans’ practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off the Saints’ practice squad over the last four years before signing on with the Lions this past March. He was later released and added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Griffin appeared in 13 games for the Saints and caught four passes for 39 yards and no touchdowns.