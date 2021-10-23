Lions Elevating Two Players

The Detroit Lions announced they have elevated S Jalen Elliott and TE Brock Wright from the practice squad this week.

Elliott, 23, went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2020 before signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.

He failed to make the Lions roster and was waived heading into the season, only to later be re-signed to the practice squad.

Elliott is yet to appear in his first NFL game or record any statistics.