Lions Fear S Brian Branch Suffered An Achilles Injury

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Lions S Brian Branch is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury during Thursday’s win over the Cowboys.

Pelissero adds that Branch will undergo further tests this morning to determine the severity of the injury. However, teams generally know if a player has an Achilles injury, so this is very concerning news for Detroit.

The Lions are already without Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph.

Branch missed a game earlier in the season due to a suspension for an altercation after their game against the Chiefs.

Branch, 24, was a first-team All-American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was drafted by the Lions with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,021,730 rookie contract that included a $2,833,985 signing bonus.

In 2025, Branch has appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.