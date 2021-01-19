Lions Finalizing Deal To Hire Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn As Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are close to hiring Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn as their defensive coordinator under new HC Dan Campbell.

Glenn actually interviewed for the Jets’ head-coaching job before they hired Robert Saleh.

Glenn, 48, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he’s remained in New Orleans ever since.