Lions First-Round OT Penei Sewell Will Miss Minicamp Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

On Wednesday, Lions first-round OT Penei Sewell announced via his Twitter account that he won’t be able to participate in rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sewell, 20, was a two-year starter at Oregon and a unanimous All-American as a sophomore. He also won the Outland Trophy for the best FBS lineman before opting out of the 2020 season. The Lions selected Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft. 

Sewell is projected to sign a four-year, $24,099,068 contract with the Lions that includes a $14,886,595 signing bonus. The Lions will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024. 

Lance Zierlein compares Sewell to 49ers LT Trent Williams. 

During his two-year career at Oregon, Sewell started 20 of 21 games at left tackle.

