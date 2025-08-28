Lions Have Approached DE Aidan Hutchinson’s Camp Regarding Extension

Per Justin Rogers, Lions GM Brad Holmes said they have approached DE Aidan Hutchinson‘s camp about an extension.

This is the first year Hutchinson is eligible for a long-term extension after finishing three years on his rookie contract. He was on pace for a monster season before breaking his leg last year and stands to benefit from the exploding pass rusher market this year, which crossed $40 million annually.

Hutchinson is set to make a base salary of $1.1 million with an $11.4 million cap hit in 2025.

Hutchinson, 25, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year option for Hutchinson for the 2026 season worth $20.862 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.