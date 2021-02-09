Lions Hiring Buccaneers Assistant Antwaan Randle El As WR Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions are hiring Buccaneers assistant Antwaan Randle El as their new WR coach.

Randle El of course played several seasons in the league as a former receiver with Washington and the Steelers, continuing the trend for Detroit this offseason of focusing on adding coaches with playing experience to the staff.

Randle El, 41, was drafted in the second round out of Indiana in 2002. He converted from quarterback to receiver and played nine years as a multi-faceted weapon, scoring 27 total touchdowns receiving, returning and passing, before retiring in 2010.

Randle El started his coaching career in 2019, joining the Buccaneers’ staff as an assistant on offense under HC Bruce Arians.