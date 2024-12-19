Lions Hopeful RB David Montgomery Can Return During Postseason

While the Lions originally indicated that RB David Montgomery was likely out for the season with a knee injury, Ian Rapoport reports that Detroit is now optimistic that he can return at some point during the postseason.

Montgomery reportedly spent the last few days with medical experts and it appears as though he will not require season-ending surgery as initially feared.

Montgomery plans to rehab his MCL sprain and hopefully rejoin the team during the playoffs.

Montgomery, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal last year before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension back in October.

In 2024, Montgomery appeared in 14 games for the Lions and rushed for 775 yards on 185 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 341 yards.

We will have more on Montgomery as it becomes available.