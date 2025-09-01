Lions Host CB Tre Avery For Visit

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Lions hosted CB Tre Avery for a visit.

Avery, 28, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad last season before catching on with the 49ers in December.

Avery was waived in August and caught on with New England before he was waived again and signed with the Buccaneers. He was then among the final roster cuts after training camp.

In 2024, Avery appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded three tackles.