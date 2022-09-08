Lions Host OT KC McDermott For Visit

The Detroit Lions hosted OT KC McDermott for a visit on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson.

He’s an option to potentially provide some depth for the Lions who have been hit with a rash of injuries on the offensive line this week.

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville waived McDermott coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal in 2019 but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and reverted to injured reserve.

McDermott was waived again in 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for the next two seasons before Jacksonville released him during final cuts this year.

For his career, McDermott has appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and made one start.