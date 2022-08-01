Lions Hosted RB Jalen Richard For Workout

The Detroit Lions hosted RB Jalen Richard for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Richard, 28, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,620,000 contract through 2018.

The Raiders tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in 2020.

Richard’s contract expired this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Richard appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and rushed for 40 yards on nine carries to go along with 12 receptions on 14 targets for 72 yards receiving and no touchdowns.