Lions Hosting DL D.J. Reader For Visit

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Lions are set to host free agent DT D.J. Reader for a visit on Thursday.

Reports had said that the Lions and Bengals were among the teams to watch for Reader this offseason and it appears as though Detroit will have an opportunity to get a deal done during an in-person visit.

Reader, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He made base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal and is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Reader appeared in 14 games for the Bengals, recording 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.