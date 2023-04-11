Lions Hosting EDGE Will Anderson Jr For Visit This Week

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions will host Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr for a visit this week.

Pelissero notes that this is just the second visit for Anderson, who met with the Texans in recent weeks.

It would be surprising to see Anderson, who is considered one of the elite prospects in this year’s draft class, fall to the Lions at No. 6 overall. However, he could be a trade up candidate.

Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Anderson rated as his No. 1 overall player and No. 1 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.

During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.