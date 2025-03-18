Lions Hosting TE Quintin Morris

Jordan Schultz reports that former Bills TE Quintin Morris is visiting with the Lions on Tuesday.

He became an unrestricted free agent after the Bills decided not to tender him an offer, despite hoping they would be able to bring him back.

Morris, 26, went undrafted out of Bowling Green back in 2021.

He caught on with the Bills soon after and has mostly been on their active roster ever since.

In 2024, Morris appeared in 16 games for the Bills, making three starts. He caught five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown.

