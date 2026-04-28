Lions Hosting Veteran WR James Proche For Workout

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Lions are hosting veteran WR James Proche for a workout on Tuesday.

Proche, 29, was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens out of SMU back in the 2020 draft.

He was in the third year of his four-year rookie deal when the Ravens opted to release him as a part of their final roster cuts ahead of the 2023 season. He later caught on with the Browns’ practice squad and was elevated to the active roster.

Cleveland re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 and he signed a one-year deal with the Titans for 2025.

In 2025, Proche appeared in nine games for the Titans and caught six passes for 65 yards. He also returned 19 punts for 172 yards and one kick for 19 yards.