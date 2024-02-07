Lions Hosting WR Tre’Quan Smith For Visit

According to Mike Klis, the Lions are hosting WR Tre’Quan Smith for a visit today.

He’d be a candidate to sign a futures deal if things go well.

Smith, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Saints.

Smith was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2021 and the Saints later waived him with a settlement. He caught on with the Broncos practice squad and finished out the year in Denver.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes for 278 yards receiving and a touchdown.