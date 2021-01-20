Lions Interview Ravens QBs James Urban For Offensive Coordinator Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Lions interviewed Ravens QBs coach James Urban for their offensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

This is the first interview for the position under new Lions HC Dan Campbell.

Urban, 47, began his coaching career at Clarion back in 1997 as a graduate assistant. From there, he worked for Pennsylvania before taking his first NFL job with the Eagles in 2004.

Urban worked his way up to QBs coach before departing to become the Bengals WRs in 2011. The Ravens eventually hired him as their QBs coach for the 2018 season.

We’ll have more regarding the Lions’ offensive coordinator job as the news is available.