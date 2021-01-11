Lions Interviewing Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles & Saints Assistant HC Dan Campbell

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions plan to interview Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles and Saints assistant HC/TE coach Dan Campbell.

Those interviews will take place in the next couple of days. Detroit is also interviewing Titans OC Arthur Smith on Tuesday.

The full candidate list for the Lions includes:

Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy (Requested)

(Requested) Saints assistant HC/TEs coach Dan Campbell (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Titans OC Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald

Bowles, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2020, Bowles’ defense was No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 21 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Campbell, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 1999. He played 11 seasons for the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an interim in 2010 and actually took over for Joe Philbin as the team’s interim head coach. The Saints hired him a year later as their assistant head coach/TEs coach.

We’ll have more on the Lions’ coaching search as the news is available.