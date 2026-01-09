Lions Interviewing Seahawks Pass Game Coordinator Jake Peetz For OC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Lions will interview Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of reported candidates for the Lions:

Commanders QB coach David Blough (Requested) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Seahawks pass game coordinator Jake Peetz (Scheduled)

Peetz, 40, began his coaching career at Santa Barbara City College back in 2006. His first NFL coaching came in 2012 as an assistant QBs coach with the Jaguars.

From there, he held several positions at Alabama and with Washington, the Raiders and Panthers.

LSU hired Peetz as their offensive coordinator in 2021 and he would later join the Rams an assistant the following year.

After two years with the Rams, the Seahawks hired Peetz as their pass game coordinator in 2024.

Peetz also worked as a scout for the Jaguars from 2008-2011.