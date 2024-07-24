Lions Made Five Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have made five roster moves, including waiving OL Matt Farniok.

Detroit also placed four players on the non-football injury list, including:

Davis, 27, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

From there, Davis appeared to a three-year, $45 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2022.

The Lions traded their 2024 third-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for Davis, and two sixth-round picks.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles two interceptions, and nine pass defenses.