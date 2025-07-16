Lions Made Two Moves Including Officially Placing C Frank Ragnow On Retired List

The Detroit Lions officially placed C Frank Ragnow on the reserve/retired list today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team also waived DB Divaad Wilson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Ragnow, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.7 million contract with the Lions when they picked up his fifth-year option worth $12.657 million guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The Lions then signed Ragnow to a four-year, $52 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid center back in 2021. He was set to make base salaries of $9.15 million and $11.9 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2024, Ragnow appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at center for the Lions. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 center out of 40 qualifying players.

For his career, Ragnow played seven seasons for the Lions and started all 96 games he appeared in at center. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team AP All-Pro three times.

Wilson, 25, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of UCF following the 2023 draft. He was let go after camp and caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad.

He was signed to the active roster in January but spent most of 2024 on their practice squad before being signed to the Giants’ active roster in December. He had a stint with the Lions after a season in the UFL but was waived almost immediately with an injury designation.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in five games for the Cardinals and Giants and recorded five total tackles and one pass defended.