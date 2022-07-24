Lions Make Five Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced five roster moves on Sunday, including placing rookie WR Jameson Williams on the non-football injury list.

#Lions announce the following transactions: Placed Jerry Jacobs, Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal on Active/PUP Placed Jameson Williams and Natrez Patrick on Active/Non-Football Injury — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 24, 2022

The team also placed LB Natrez Patrick on the NFI list and placed CB Jerry Jacobs, LB Romeo Okwara, and DE Joshua Paschal on the physically unable to perform list.

Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.