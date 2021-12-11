Lions Make Ten Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves ahead of their game on Sunday, including the signing of RB Rodney Smith to the active roster.

#Lions announce following roster moves: Placed LB Tavante Beckett on practice squad Reserve/Covid-19 Elevated CB Parnell Motley from the practice squad to the active/inactive list Signed RB Rodney Smith from the practice squad and released OT Darrin Paulo from practice squad — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2021

The team is also elevating CB Parnell Motley, releasing OT Darrin Paulo from the practice squad, and placing LB Tavante Beckett on the COVID-19 reserve list.

In addition to these roster moves, the Lions have elevated six players as COVID-19 replacements including CB Corey Ballentine, LB Curtis Bolton, DE Bruce Hector, RB Craig Reynolds, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, and TE Shane Zylstra.

Smith, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota back in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Panthers but was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Carolina brought Smith back to their practice squad, elevating him twice before letting him move on to Detroit’s taxi squad.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in two games for Carolina, totaling five catches for 48 yards.