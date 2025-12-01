Lions Make Nine Moves, Place CB Terrion Arnold On Season-Ending IR

The Detroit Lions officially made several roster moves on Monday for their Week 14 matchup against the Cowboys.

The full list includes:

Lions placed CB Terrion Arnold on injured reserve

on injured reserve Lions claimed TE Hayden Rucci off waivers from the Dolphins

off waivers from the Dolphins Lions placed C Frank Ragnow on the retired list

on the retired list Lions designated TE Shane Zylstra to return from injured reserve

to return from injured reserve Lions signed WR Andrew Armstrong, TE Giovanni Ricci and RB Jabari Small to their practice squad

TE and RB to their practice squad Lions released DB Tre Flowers and G Netane Muti from their practice squad

Arnold will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, according to Tom Pelissero.

Arnold, 22, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023. The Lions used the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

Arnold is currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,343,710 contract that includes a $7,251,788 signing bonus with a $2,607,947 cap figure for the 2024 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Arnold has appeared in eight games for the Lions and recorded 31 tackles, an interception and eight pass defenses.