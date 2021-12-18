Lions Make Several Roster Moves For Week 15

The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game.
The full list includes:
- Lions activated Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price and Tracy Walker from the COVID-19 list.
- Lions activated A.J. Parker from injured reserve.
- Lions elevated Craig Reynolds, Curtis Bolton and Dan Skipper to their active roster.
Melifonwu, 22, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.
Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 million signing bonus.
In 2021, Melifonwu has appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded four total tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.
