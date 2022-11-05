Lions Make Three Moves For Week 9

The Detroit Lions announced that they’ve signed WR Stanley Berryhill to their active roster and elevated WR Brandon Zylstra and TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad.

Brandon Zylstra, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Concordia back in 2016. The Edmonton Eskimos later signed him to a contract and he spent two years in Canada.

The Vikings signed Zylstra to a futures deal in 2018. He ended up making the final roster in 2018 before being released during final cutdowns in 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers and returned to Carolina each of the past two seasons.

After being released by the Panthers, he signed on to the Lions’ practice squad.

In 2021, Zylstra appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, catching 18 passes on 23 targets for 250 yards and one touchdown.