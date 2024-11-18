Lions Make Three Moves, Place LB Alex Anzalone On IR

The Lions announced Monday that they are placing LB Alex Anzalone on injured reserve due to a broken forearm.

The team also activated S Ifeatu Melifonwu from IR and signed LB David Long to their practice squad.

Anzalone, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Anzalone appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 51 tackles and one sack.