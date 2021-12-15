Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they’ve activated C Evan Brown from the COVID-19 list and designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve.

The Lions also activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured list.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Lions to activate Parker from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Brown, 25, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2018. He wound up making their active roster his rookie season but was waived coming out of last year’s preseason.

The Giants signed Brown to their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed and later added him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s had brief stints with the Dolphins and Browns before signing on with the Lions late last year.

In 2021, Brown has been active for 12 games, making eight starts at center.

During his college career, Brown was a four-year starter as a true freshman with SMU. He was an All-American Athletic Conference honorable mention and Campbell Trophy semifinalist his senior season.