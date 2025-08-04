Lions Make Three Roster Moves, Place Seventh-Round S Dan Jackson On IR

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed CB D.J. Miller to a contract.

In correspondence, the Lions placed seventh-round S Dan Jackson on injured reserve and waived RB Kye Robichaux with an injury designation.

Jackson, 24, was a no-star recruit in the 2019 class out of Gainesville, Georgia. He joined Georgia as a preferred walk-on and remained with the Bulldogs for five seasons, earning Third Team All-SEC in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Jackson appeared in 47 games for Georgia and recorded 140 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended and four interceptions.