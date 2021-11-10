Lions Make Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have designated third-round CB Ifeatu Melifonwu to return from injured reserve, as well as CB Corey Ballentine.
#Lions have signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad.
CBs Corey Ballentine and Ifeatu Melifonwu, currently on Reserve/Injured, will return to practice today.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 10, 2021
Detroit also re-signed WR Tom Kennedy to the practice squad.
Melifonwu, 22, is the brother of former second-round S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round.
Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus.
In 2021, Melifonwu has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.
