Lions Make Two Moves Including Waiving CB Saivion Smith

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they are waiving CB Saivion Smith and activated practice squad WR Geronimo Allison from the COVID-19 list.

Smith, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he eventually signed on with the Cowboys in 2020.

Dallas waived him in May and he was claimed by the Seahawks before being waived.

The Broncos signed him last month but was among their final roster cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. Denver cut him loose in October and he caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad before the Lions claimed him last month.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in two games for the Lions and one for the 49ers, recording one tackle.