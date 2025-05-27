Lions Make Two Moves, Officially Sign LB Zach Cunningham

The Detroit Lions announced they have officially signed LB Zach Cunningham to a contract.

In correspondence, the Lions have waived LB Abraham Beauplan.

Cunningham, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorate it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham in December 2021, and he was claimed by the Titans shortly after and finished out his contract.

Cunningham was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed on with the Eagles in August. He caught on with Denver in September 2024 and was eventually signed to the active roster in November.

In 2024, Cunningham appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded four tackles.